E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.39. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 34,252 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

E2open Parent Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $354,845. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in E2open Parent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in E2open Parent by 52.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 12.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $265,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

