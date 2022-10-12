Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Dynatronics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

