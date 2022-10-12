Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Up to $29.55

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.55, but opened at $30.83. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 8,204 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 831.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

