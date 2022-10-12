DUSD Network Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (DUSD)

DUSD Network (DUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. DUSD Network has a market capitalization of $16,022.82 and $38,826.00 worth of DUSD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DUSD Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DUSD Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DUSD Network Profile

DUSD Network was first traded on July 6th, 2021. DUSD Network’s official Twitter account is @dusdnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DUSD Network is dusd.network. The official message board for DUSD Network is medium.com/@dusd.network. The Reddit community for DUSD Network is https://reddit.com/r/dusdnetwork.

Buying and Selling DUSD Network

According to CryptoCompare, “DUSD Network (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DUSD Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DUSD Network is 0.00002917 USD and is up 8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dusd.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DUSD Network directly using US dollars.

