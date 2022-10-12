DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Barclays

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,137. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

