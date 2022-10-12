DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Shares of DTP stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 812,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,745. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 169.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter.

