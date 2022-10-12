DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7813 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Shares of DTP stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 812,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,745. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
