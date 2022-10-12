Dragoma (DMA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,837.00

Dragoma (DMA) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Dragoma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Dragoma has a market cap of $1,370.44 and approximately $24,837.00 worth of Dragoma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dragoma has traded down 99.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dragoma was first traded on June 10th, 2022. Dragoma’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,200,000 tokens. Dragoma’s official Twitter account is @dragoma_dma and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragoma’s official website is dragoma.io. Dragoma’s official message board is medium.com/@dragomafi5.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragoma (DMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Dragoma has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragoma is 0.00032761 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $32.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoma.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragoma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragoma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

