DogemonGo (DOGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, DogemonGo has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar. One DogemonGo token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $424,965.47 and $11.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DogemonGo Token Profile

DogemonGo launched on August 4th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @dogemongoapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogemonGo is medium.com/@dogemongoapp. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com.

DogemonGo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo (DOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogemonGo has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogemonGo is 0.00000404 USD and is down -31.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogemongo.com/.”

