DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.
DocuSign Stock Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $288.50.
Institutional Trading of DocuSign
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
