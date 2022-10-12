DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in DocuSign by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

