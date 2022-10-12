DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Tops $542,926.46

DMarket (DMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $542,926.46 and $275.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is https://reddit.com/r/d_market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

DMarket Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket (DMT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DMarket has a current supply of 56,921,773.1719715 with 56,921,773.17195558 in circulation. The last known price of DMarket is 0.009526 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dmarket.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

