Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 6,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,850. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,210,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 268,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

