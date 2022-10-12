Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance
Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 6,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,850. The company has a market capitalization of $230.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
