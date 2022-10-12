Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.52. 243,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 599,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $308,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.