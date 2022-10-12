Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.52. 243,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 599,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $308,000.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (DPST)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.