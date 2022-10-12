Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DDT opened at 25.63 on Wednesday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52 week low of 25.60 and a 52 week high of 28.20.

