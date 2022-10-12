Digitex (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $20,744.00

Digitex (DGTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Digitex token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $21,868.52 and $20,744.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digitex

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex is digitex.io. The Reddit community for Digitex is https://reddit.com/r/digitexexchange. The official message board for Digitex is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @digitex_io.

Buying and Selling Digitex

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitex (DGTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Digitex has a current supply of 2,300,000,000 with 931,035,715 in circulation. The last known price of Digitex is 0.00002337 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $31,427.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digitex.io/.”

