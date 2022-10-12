Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Digi International Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.