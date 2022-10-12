Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Digi International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $34.90. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 59,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

