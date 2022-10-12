Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.86. 73,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

