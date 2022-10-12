DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. 9,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 54,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

DHB Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of DHB Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $11,045,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in DHB Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in DHB Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

