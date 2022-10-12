DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Up 1,177.8% in September

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 1,177.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHB Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DHB Capital stock remained flat at $9.87 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,019. DHB Capital has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get DHB Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHBC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DHB Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 257,818 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of DHB Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 367,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.