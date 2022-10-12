Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of DB1 traded down €0.45 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €166.00 ($169.39). The company had a trading volume of 272,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €169.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.44. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

