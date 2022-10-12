Dent (DENT) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Dent has a market cap of $88.43 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent (DENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dent has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 99,007,791,202.73587 in circulation. The last known price of Dent is 0.00090119 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,575,237.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dentwireless.com/.”

