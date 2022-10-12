Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 81,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 620,023 shares.The stock last traded at $99.12 and had previously closed at $92.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Denbury Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

