Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Trading Down 4.4%

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Rating) was down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Delek Group Company Profile
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
