DefiCliq (CLIQ) Trading Up 89.4% Over Last Week

DefiCliq (CLIQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, DefiCliq has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. DefiCliq has a total market capitalization of $88,845.27 and $104.00 worth of DefiCliq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DefiCliq token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DefiCliq alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051725 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DefiCliq Token Profile

DefiCliq’s genesis date was November 11th, 2020. DefiCliq’s total supply is 891,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,010,657 tokens. DefiCliq’s official Twitter account is @deficliq and its Facebook page is accessible here. DefiCliq’s official website is www.deficliq.com. DefiCliq’s official message board is deficliq.medium.com.

DefiCliq Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DefiCliq (CLIQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DefiCliq has a current supply of 891,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DefiCliq is 0.00170459 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $99.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.deficliq.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DefiCliq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DefiCliq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DefiCliq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DefiCliq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DefiCliq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.