DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 48.4% This Week

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 48.4% against the dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $292,157.16 and approximately $58.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2018. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,671,336,200 coins and its circulating supply is 60,577,247,232 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is officialdapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @dapscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com.

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DAPS through the process of mining. DAPS Coin has a current supply of 62,671,336,200 with 57,977,796,500 in circulation. The last known price of DAPS Coin is 0.00000552 USD and is up 16.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dapscoin.com/.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.