DAOLand (DLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5,238.31

DAOLand (DLD) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, DAOLand has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. DAOLand has a total market capitalization of $5,238.31 and approximately $34,237.00 worth of DAOLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOLand token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DAOLand

DAOLand was first traded on December 8th, 2021. DAOLand’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. The official message board for DAOLand is blog.daoland.io. DAOLand’s official Twitter account is @daoland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOLand is https://reddit.com/r/daoland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOLand’s official website is daoland.io.

DAOLand Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOLand (DLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DAOLand has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DAOLand is 0.00210609 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://daoland.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOLand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOLand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOLand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

