Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $254.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.73.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.