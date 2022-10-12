Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 46.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.07. 62,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.73. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

