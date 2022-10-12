Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 435,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,205,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 334,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Stories

