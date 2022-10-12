DAD Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DAD has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $421,709.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051651 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070145 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10723434 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD was first traded on June 25th, 2018. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD (DAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAD has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 500,416,566 in circulation. The last known price of DAD is 0.03111202 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $301,398.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dad.one/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.