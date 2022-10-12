DA Davidson Trims Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Target Price to $31.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 589.6% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 142,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 122,050 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 81.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $16,566,000.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.