DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. James acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

