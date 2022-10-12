D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $83.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $97.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.67. 286,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,465. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

