D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in GSK by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in GSK by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 35,042 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in GSK by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GSK. UBS Group lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,017. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

