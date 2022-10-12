D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,098 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 37,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $255,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,131. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.76. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

