D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,875 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.62. 32,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,975. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.