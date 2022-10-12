D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 13,826 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 86,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,852. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

