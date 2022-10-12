CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.44. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.88% and a negative net margin of 133.42%. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

