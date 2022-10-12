Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,916,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,105,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.00. 165,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.17 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.81.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.