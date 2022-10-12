Cwm LLC Buys 15,689 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,446. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

