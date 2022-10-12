CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 97,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

