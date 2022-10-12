CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 44,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

