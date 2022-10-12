Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $7.94 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $125.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,932. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.93 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

