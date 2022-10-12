Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. 774,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,917,145. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
