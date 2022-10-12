Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,536. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

