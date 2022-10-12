Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VDE stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. 51,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.