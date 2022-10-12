Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Remark worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Remark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of Remark stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 11,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,077. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 192.67% and a negative net margin of 23.42%.

Remark Company Profile



Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

