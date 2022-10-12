Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,253,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

