Crypto Swap (CPSP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Swap (CPSP) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Crypto Swap has a total market cap of $2,440.17 and $12,741.00 worth of Crypto Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Swap has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Swap token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Swap Token Profile

Crypto Swap was first traded on February 16th, 2022. Crypto Swap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto Swap is https://reddit.com/r/criptoswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crypto Swap is criptoswap.finance. Crypto Swap’s official Twitter account is @criptoswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Swap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Swap (CPSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Swap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Swap is 0.00002757 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://criptoswap.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

