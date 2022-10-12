Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $144.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Crown Castle traded as low as $128.53 and last traded at $129.39, with a volume of 22828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.53.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.20.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,663,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

