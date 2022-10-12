CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $646.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

In other news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,888.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $240,694. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFB. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

